Deepika Padukone recently appeared in photoshoot wearing a costly printed bralette. Scroll down to know the price of her ensemble.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone is the queen of sass and the way she carried herself is what makes her the classiest and sought-after celebrity of her league. Almost everything she wears on red carpets, photoshoots and events create headlines for the choice of clothes she makes.

And this time too Deepika grabbed attention with her recent pictures where she was seen wearing a bralette. What's new in that? Well, the cost of her bralette will actually shock you. Yes, some pictures from her recent photoshoot Deepika can be seen in a printed bralette which she teamed up with leather pants, silver pumps and smokey eyes. The actress tied her hair up in a bun and can be seen posing for the camera.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's pictures here:

Isn't she looking sultry and sensuous?

To be more precise, her bralette was from the brand Versace which costs a whopping $1084 which in Indian currency is Rs 79,670.53. Yes, it's true! The bralette is embellished with lace and a sweetheart neckline.

Her overall look was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.

Meanwhile, talking on the film front, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and more. She also has Ranveer Singh's 83 in the pipeline.

