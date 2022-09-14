'Who Wore 'Em Better' Asks Arjun Kapoor, Check Out Malaika Arora's Reply

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who recently returned from their holiday overseas, indulged in a fashion face-off on social media. On Monday, Arjun took to his Instagram account to share pictures of himself and his lady love, Malaika, wearing the same pair of sunglasses on their date.

In the caption of his post, Arjun wrote, “Who wore em better ??? Swipe right to know my answer !!! #throwbackmemories #paris.” To this, Malaika promptly replied, “Hmmmmm me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Friends of the duo also took to the comments section to react to the images. Nayandeep Bakshi wrote, “Sorry but I'm gonna ditch you for Malla. She looks cooler @malaikaaroraofficial.” One fan wrote, “Can't choooooosee one. Heheheh. but him.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora rang in the former’s birthday in true Parisian style. The duo jetted off to a European vacay to celebrate the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ star’s special day, where they spent several days holidaying.

To mark the occasion of his birthday, Arjun had penned down a post on social media, in remembrance of his mother. “Look Maa your son is 37 today & all grown up... I miss you but I know you’re watching over me always & forever,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Malaika had also posted a picture of the birthday boy to wish him on his big day. “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday @arjunkapoor,” she wrote in alongside the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his next film, dark-comedy ‘Kuttey’. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

The film will be clashing at the box-office Arjun’s close friend Katrina Kaif’s horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

Arjun will also be seen in an action-thriller film, ‘The Lady Killer’, where he will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar.