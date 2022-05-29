New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who was popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead Punjab's Mansa by some unknown assailants, a day after his security was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Following the attack, Moosewala was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He was 29-year-old.

According to the Punjab Police, around 10 to 12 assailants attacked Moosewala and fired over 20 rounds at point-blank range. He got hit by seven to eight bullets.

An extremely popular figure in the Punjabi music industry, Sidhu rose to prominence at quite an early age. He had joined the Congress last year in December ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Early life

Born into a Sikh family on 11 June 1993, Sidhu studied at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, and graduated in Electrical Engineering in 2016. He started listening to hip-hop music at an early age and learned music skills from Harvinder Bittu in Ludhiana. He was also known for his controversial music style, which often promoted gun cultures.

Entry to politics

On 3 December 2021, Sidhu joined Congress for the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election. Obtaining only 20.52 per cent of votes from the Mansa constituency, he lost to AAP's Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes. During the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election, a case under Section 188 of IPC was filed against Sidhu for holding a door-to-door campaign in the Mansa constituency for allegedly violating the code of conduct. Earlier in 2018, Sidhu had also actively campaigned for his mother, Charan Kaur, who won the sarpanch election from Moosa village the same year.

Music career

Sidhu started releasing songs independently in 2018. He released the first song "Warning Shots", which is a diss track to Karan Aujla's track "Lafaafe". In the same year, his debut album 'PBX 1' was released under T-Series, followed by the release of most of his tracks under his own label, as well as tracks from other artists. In 2020, Sidhu released his second studio album 'Snitches Get Stitches' under his own label. On 31 August 2020, he officially launched his record label, '5911 Records'.

