Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. According to officials Siddhanth Kapoor took drugs and he tested positive for the same in the blood test report. Police sources said that police were acting on a tipoff when it raided the private hotel."

"Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother has been detained by police. As of now as his samples have come positive for drugs. He's one among six people to have consumed drugs," police sources said. As of now, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor, who is also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor is in police custody.

Here's everything you need to know about Siddhanth Kapoor:

*Siddhanth Kapoor is the son of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. He was born in Mumbai on July 6, 1984. The actor is also the elder brother of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and the nephew of actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure.

*Siddhanth studied filmmaking and acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and was a disk jockey in the initial phase of his career.

*Siddhanth Kapoor began his Bollywood career as an assistant director in successful films like Bhool Bhulaiya (2007), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Chup Chup Ke (2006) and Dhol (2007). Siddharth was also a part of Anurag Kashyap's 2014 psychological thriller, Ugly.

*In 2013, he made his acting debut with Sanjay Gupta's film, Shootout at Wadala and then went on to be part of Jazbaa, Haseena Parkar, Paltan, Bombairiya, Yaaram, Hello Charlie, and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor was most recently seen in Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre. He has also appeared in the 2020 web series 'Bhaukaal' where he portrayed the character of Chintu Dedha.

*Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth was reported to be in a relationship with model Erika Packard the daughter of Gavin Packard, who featured in several blockbuster films in the 90s. Now, the couple is reported to be separated and since then Kapoor has been private about his dating life.

