New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan has now confirmed that he is all set to get married by the end of this year. Aditya is going to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal.

According to reports, Aditya and Shweta met a decade ago on the sets of their film Shaapit and they have been dating since then.

Aditya Narayan is the son of iconic singer Udit Narayan and he told TOI, “I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

He further said, "I remember a few years ago, how people had assumed that Shweta and I had a big spat on the street and had broken up. After that it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I accept that there can be issues in a relationship, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road. Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade, I feel it is the right time to take the plunge."

There were also rumours that Aditya and singer Neha Kakkar are going to get married while they were shooting for the singing reality show Indian Idol, however, it turned out to be the promotion of the show. Now, both of them have found the love of their life and are set to start their new journey.

Recently, Neha Kakkar has also confirmed about her relationship with beau Rohanpreet Singh and her latest Instagram post is indicating that she is set to have a "lockdown wali wedding."

