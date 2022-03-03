New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Varun Dhawan's latest social media post has become the talk of the town and has left netizens in splits. The actor who rules millions of hearts with his charming smile, this time has made his fans laugh their heart out. The actor dropped a throwback picture from the sets of his 2020 movie Coolie No. 1 and the picture has taken the internet by storm.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Varun posted a picture where can be seen flaunting chick look while standing next to Sara Ali Khan. The picture is from his film Coolie no. 1. In the picture, Varun can be seen dressed as a nurse and is giving a perfect pout in pink lips while Sara poses for the camera. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a peach outfit.

Sharing the post, Varun wrote, "Who’s prettier Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and saraalikhan95 was super impressed."

Take a look at the post shared by Varun here:

The picture is doing rounds on the internet and has left Varun's friends and fans going ROLF. Commenting on the picture, Sara wrote, “This was so so so so hot” and dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Another actor who commented on Varun's post was Samantha Ruth Prabhu who dropped a smiling emoji in the comment section. Manish Paul also wrote, “I love the socks….you are looking so SOCKSY." Commenting on Varun's post, Raghav Juyal wrote, “Bhai main bimar hun please take care of me."

For the unversed, Varun's film Coolie No. 1 was released in December 2020. Helmed by Varun's father David Dhawan, the film also starred Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in the lead.

While talking about Varun's work front, the actor will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. The movie falls under the horror-comedy genre and features Kriti Sanon as well. Back in 2015, Varun and Kriti shared the screen space for their film Dilwale. Bhediya will hit the big screens on November 25, 2022. Besides this, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen