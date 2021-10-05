New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ever since Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug case has come to light, people from all over are talking about it. This happened after the agency conducted a surprise raid on Mumbai to Goa's Cordelia cruise. The officials found drugs and had detained eight people amongst whom one of the main accused was Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Aryan was detained and then arrested on October 3, 2021. He is in NCB custody till October 7 with seven other accused including his friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt. Nupur Satija is also one of those who have been arrested.

Who is Nupur Satija?

Nupur Satija is a budding name in showbiz industry. As per reports, she is a fashion designer however, according to her Instagram bio she has called herself a fitness and health enthusiast. Nupur hails from New Delhi and have been quite active on social media too. Amidst the process of her arrest, she deleted her Instagram profile which had around 11.7k Followers and 192 posts, while she was following 1533 people.

According to her profile, she is a firm believer of god, karma and destiny. She also has mentioned that she believes in the power of positivity and kindness.

Controversy

Nupur Satija was detained by NCB as a part of the investigation regarding Mumbai to Goa's Cordelia cruise raid. She was questioned for attending the alleged rave party at a luxury cruise liner on Saturday with many others. Later Nupur was taken into custody by NCB.

