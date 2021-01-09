Talking about Faria's entry into the showbiz industry, she made her way to the world of fashion at the age of fifteen.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress-model Nicole Faria has been the winner of the Miss earth 2010 pageant and the supermodel also received an award from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind for being the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss Earth 2010. However, now the diva is oozing the oomph with the latest pictures from her Maldives vacation that she shared on social media and we are all for it.

For the unversed, she was one of 112 women honored as First Ladies of the country for their pioneering achievements after an extensive research process made by the Ministry of Women and Child Development of India. Not only this, but she also won the Miss India Earth title at the Pantaloons Femina Miss India 2010 beauty pageant in Mumbai.

Recently, she shared sultry pictures on social media from her exotic vacation in which she is surely giving the bikini body goals. She shared several pictures of herself in a bikini and by that she gave major fitness goals.

From the pictures, it is pretty much evident that she is channeling her vacay mood and she is the slaying queen as she is just comfortably posing in these pictures and is giving us some major FOMO with it.

Talking about Faria's entry into the showbiz industry, she made her way to the world of fashion at the age of fifteen. She has worked in the industry in Delhi, Mumbai, and Colombo, Sri Lanka. Since the international Miss Earth pageant, she has had opportunities to break into Bollywood as well.

