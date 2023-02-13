Who Is MC Stan, Winner Of Bigg Boss 16 And Most Voted Contestant Ever In The History Of The Show; All You Need To Know

Mumbai-based rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night during the grand finale. Host Salman Khan announced Shiv Thakare as the runner up of the show, followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Popularly known as MC STAN, the rapper’s real name is Altaf Tadavi. The rapper had 1.6 million followers on Instagram when he entered the show in October 2022, and by the time of his exit 4 months later, MC Stan’s follower count stood at over 7.7 million.

MC Stan is known to be one of the most controversial rappers in the Desi hip-hop industry and the Indian rap music scene. The rapper rose to fame In 2018 after he released a rap titled ‘Wata,’ where he dissed fellow rapper Emiway Bantai. His song ‘Shana Ban’ became a chartbuster song lately.

The Pune-based rapper has a massive popularity, both on social media and in public. MC Stan was one of the most popular choices to win the title of Bigg Boss 16 winner and garnered a huge amount of votes to win the show.

The 23-year-old rapper has several tattoos on his body, including the word ‘Compton’ written on his chest. MC Stan is fond of diamond jewelry and has a ‘SLATT’ written pendant full of diamonds. The rapper also owns a 60-carat diamond ring.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 was held on Sunday night. MC Stan won the title of the winner of the season, along with the prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh and a car. The rapper took to his Instagram account after the show to share pictures with host Salman Khan and the trophy of Bigg Boss 16.

The caption of his post read, “WE CREATED HISTORY 🏆 STAYED REAL THROUGHOUT , REPPED HIPHOP ON NATIONAL TV 🇮🇳 Ammi ka Sapna poora hogaya 🥹💕 & trophy P-town aagayi ♥️🙅🏽‍♂️ Jis jis ne pyaar dikhaya sabko Haq hai 🙏 ending tak Stan.”