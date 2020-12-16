It is also reported that Chitra and her husband Hemanath had a fight over the 28-year-old's intimate scenes with other male actors in her TV serial, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Days after the death of VJ Chitra in Chennai, her husband Hemanth has been arrested for the abetment of her suicide. It is reported that he had been questioned for the past few days and on December 15, he was arrested after the police ran to the conclusion that the reason behind Chitra's suicide could have been the pressure that Hemanath has put on her that has driven her to take her life.

The police have slapped Section 306 of the IPC against Hemanth. It is also reported that Chitra and her husband Hemanath had a fight over the 28-year-old's intimate scenes with other male actors in her TV serial and on other reality shows. The couple had an argument on the day Chitra died by suicide.

Who is Hemanath?

Hemanath is a businessman and his father is a driver by profession and has worked outside the country as well. Chitra and Hemath was an acquaintance and they liked each other, later, Hemanath went to her house with a proposal. The families liked each other and they both got engaged in August and even registered their marriage.

What happened on December 9?

On December 9, Chitra was found dead inside a hotel room in Nazarathpet. It is reported that she was staying with her husband, Hemanth, in the hotel as it was close to the shooting location, EVP film city.

Earlier, on December 8, Chitra was working till late hours and was accompanied by her husband Hemanath back to her hotel room. However, later the duo had an argument and Hemanth had stepped out of the room after which Chitra killed herself.

Chitra has worked in several shows and was known for her leading role in a Tamil serial ‘Pandian Stores’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma