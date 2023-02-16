Who Is Fahad Ahmad, The Samajwadi Leader Swara Bhasker Married In A Secret Wedding

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who is known for her outspoken political views, tied the knot with political activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, after being in a relationship since 2020. Bhasker and Ahmad got married in court on January 6, under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act.

The Veere Di Wedding actress and her politician husband revealed the news of their wedding, which they had managed to keep a secret for over a month, through a video that provides a sneak peek into how they first crossed paths. The video introduced the Samajwadi leader as a political activist and Swara Bhasker as an actress and "Twitter Pest". The clip revealed that the two first met in January 2020, "obviously at a protest."

Here are 5 unknown facts about Swara's hubby, Fahad Ahmad:

1. Fahad Ahmad is a member of the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav. Currently, he serves as the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the Youth Wing of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra. Fahad became a member of the Samajwadi Party on August 1, 2022.



2. The political figure, who resides in Mumbai, obtained a bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University and pursued a master's in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, where he also completed his M.Phil. During his time at TISS, he was elected as the General Secretary of the TISS Student's Union in both 2017 and 2018.



3. Based on their respective dates of birth, Fahad is four years younger than Swara.



4. Fahad played a significant role in the nationwide protests against The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



5. Reportedly, Fahad's registration for a PhD programme at TISS was rejected, due to his involvement in a 100-day strike that opposed the institute's move to retract financial assistance provided to SC/ST students.