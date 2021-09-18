Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: In the six-week-long show, Divya was declared 'OTT Boss of the Week' for four weeks. Divya was without a connection in the house but not without her fans.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After six weeks of nasty fights and arguments, emotional breakdowns, friendship and many more, Divya Agarwal won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale. The contestant had a remarkable journey in the house and will be interesting to see how she comes out in Bigg Boss 15.

Who is Divya Agarwal?

Divya Agarwal rose to fame in 2017 when she participated in MTV Splitsvilla 10, wherein she was declared the runner-up with Priyank Sharma. Since then, there was no looking back for the actress and went on to win another MTV's reality show, Ace of Space Season 1.

Apart from participating in reality shows, Divya is a choreographer and has choreographed several Bollywood actresses, like Shilpa Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz and Sunny Leone. In 2010, she and a Pakistani choreographer worked on choreography for the IPL 2010.

Not just this, she made her acting debut from the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2, and since then, she has appeared in several music videos.

Divya Agarwal's Bigg Boss OTT Journey

The reality show queen entered the show without a connection. However, she made that disadvantage a strength and survived for six long weeks. She did all to be in lime highlight, and this spirit impressed her fans immensely.

In the first week itself, she managed to form the connection with Zeeshan Khan by breaking his connection with Urfi Javed. However, it didn't last for long and Zeeshan got evicted after misbehaving with Pratik Sehajpal.

Talking about Divya and Shamita's friendship, they started off on a good note, but post-Sunday Ka Vaar they engaged in a nasty fight. It all started when Divya called Shamita 'Bossy', it didn't go down well with the Zeher actress, and she immediately snapped at Divya.

As the show moved forward, Divya also suffered a major breakdown when Karan Johar labelled her as a 'homewrecker'. Due to this, she had a war of words with KJo, making her the most disrespectful contest of the house.

In the six-week-long show, Divya was declared 'OTT Boss of the Week' for four weeks. Divya was without a connection in the house but not without her fans.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv