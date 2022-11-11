Who Is Ayesha Omar, The Pakistani Actress Blamed For Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik’s Divorce

Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik's closeness caused a stir in his marriage with Sania Mirza. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s marriage has been making headlines ever since it was rumored that the two are heading for divorce. Reportedly, the duo have been living separately for sometime now and their close friends already know about the development.

According to reports, Shoaib Malik is being accused of cheating on wife Sania Mirza with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. The duo’s pictures from a photoshoot have gone viral on social media.

Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar featured in a steamy photoshoot in 2021. The Pakistani cricketer also praised the actor at the time for helping during their project.

Ayesha Omar is a popular face in Pakistan and has acted in several films. The actor is also an active YouTuber. Being one of the highest-paid actresses in the country, Ayesha Omar is also considered a style icon in Pakistan.

Ayesha Omar made her debut in the film industry in the hit romantic-comedy film ‘Karachi Se Lahore’ in 2015. She also starred in popular hit films including ‘Yalghaar’ in 2017 and ‘Kaaf Kangana’ in 2019.

Reportedly, Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik’s bold photoshoot caused a stir in the latter’s marriage. Their chemistry on and off screen caused troubles in Shoaib’s equation with Sania Mirza.

The 41-year-old Pakistani star was a model before venturing into films. Ayesha Omar has featured in commercials of popular brands including Kurkure, Harpic, Capri, Pantene and Zong.

According to a report in ANI, Sania Mirza shifted her residence to a new house in Dubai. Earlier, Sania was living in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik, but recently decided to move to a different location.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married in 2010 in a private ceremony. The duo have been residing in Dubai ever since.

Recently, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic message about ‘broken hearts’ that caught the eyes of the netizens.On her Instagram story, Sania shared a post that read “Where do broken hearts go?”