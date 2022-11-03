Who Is Amit Jain, The Man Who Replaced Ashneer Grover In Shark Tank India S2 | 5 Points

IN a piece of good news to 'shark tank India' fans, the show is back again with all the sharks finalised for the upcoming season.

However, the new season will not have former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover as he has been replaced with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

Here's All You Need To Know About Amit Jain

1. Amit Jain hails from Jaipur and is an alumnus of IIT Delhi. According to his Linkedin profile, Jain completed his schooling from Saint Xavier's School, in Jaipur.

2. Once he completed his graduation, Jain started working as a Software Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). After his stint at TCS, he shifted to a Texas-based software company, Trilogy, and started working as a Senior Associate in Austin.

3. In 2006, Jain and his brother converted their garage into a makeshift office and launched GinarSoft, a software outsourcing company.

4. The brothers got the of launching CarDekho in 2008 when they attended Delhi's Auto-Expo. "Our goal was to leverage technology and provide the best-in-class car buying or selling experience to the users. We set up a portal where people could come to find the right information and review cars before making the decision of buying," Jain wrote in a Linkedin post.

5. As per the company's website, CarDekho Group exceeded the $100 million revenue run-rate in September 2021 with strong performance across business segments. The company is currently valued at USD 1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the show Shark Tank is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.

In its second season, the program, which in its first season ignited India's business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.

According to the news agency ANI, Ranvijay Singha who was the host of the last season will also be replaced by Rahul Dua, a stand-up comedian.