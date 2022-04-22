New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been grabbing much attention ever since the trailer of Heropanti 2 came out. The actor can be seen showing some amazing dance moves and spectacular action in the trailer. All the songs from the movie have gained an amazing response from the audience and they are eager to watch the movie. Now, adding cheery on top, the song Whistle Baja 2.0, featuring Kriti Sanon is also out.

Sharing the song, Tiger wrote, "Mere aur @kritisanon ke naal Whistle Baja. Back to my grooves with #WhistleBaja 2.0, song out now".

Whistle Baja was the song in the previous instalment of Heropanti 2, which also featured Kriti Sanon. This is treat to all the fans who were missing Kriti in Heropanti 2. Tiger can be seen flaunting some amazing dance moves along with his dashing looks. He gets joined by Kriti Sanon in the music video, who also shows her dancing skills with her beautiful smile. Whistle Baja 2.0 is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan. The video has already gained 2 lakh views on YouTube within 2 hours.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Ganpat with Kriti Sanon, which will release on December 23, 2022. The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was also released in February 2022. Tiger will be seen with Akshay Kumar for the first time, and the movie will release on Christmas 2023.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is the sequel to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut, Heropanti, which was released in 2014. Heropanti 2 is a romantic-action film all set to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022, on the occasion of Eid. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav