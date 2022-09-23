'Whimsical Tale Of Love': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Starrer 'Shaakuntalam' To Release On November 4

SAMANTHA Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan are all set to star in the mythological love story 'Shaakuntalam' and the makers have unveiled the release date as well. Based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’, the movie will release on November 4, 2022.

Moreover, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will portray a pivotal role in the film. Watch the announcement teaser here.

Apart from Samantha and Dev, the movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta.

Samantha revealed her first look as Shaakuntalam in February 2022. Sharing the first poster, she wrote, "Presenting...Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure... “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam."

Shaakuntalam will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata.

Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie is set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also star in an action thriller 'Yashoda'. Yashoda is directed by Hari-Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. Meanwhile, Mani Sharma is the music composer of Yashoda. The movie also stars Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. Yashoda is a 2022 Pan-Indian film which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The release date of the film is not announced yet. She will be seen in a romantic film Kushi, along with Vijay Deverakonda.

Moreover, as per the latest reports, Samantha is expected to star in horror-comedy. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Samantha and Ayushmann will be seen in a horror-comedy film produced by Maddock Films. It has also been reported that Samantha will play the role of a princess and Ayushmann will be seen as a vampire.