New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor always give major couple goals whether in public or on social media. Moreover, they are doting parents to their two children. Shahid, who is busy promoting his film Jersey, talked about his family and his parenthood experience in a recent interview.

In a recent interview with the news agency ANI, Shahid talked about how fatherhood changed his perspective on life. "Fatherhood is a life-changing experience. Everything changes after the birth of the children. My point of view has changed due to the presence of my kids in my life. When you have children in your life, you can’t just think from your point of view… me something similar happened. My approach to life has changed," said Shahid.

Talking about his relationship with his parents, Shahid told ANI, "I am 41 and I am still a kid to my parents. Whenever I meet my mother or when I meet my father, I don’t hesitate to feel like a child to behave in Regardless of age, we will always be their kids."

Earlier, Shahid shared a post on Instagram talking about playing a father for the first time and working with his father. In the caption, he wrote, "When art imitates life... And life imitates art! To play a father for the first time and working with my own father in the same film almost feels poetic… #Jersey will always be special to me for this beautiful experience"

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a sports drama film and it is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title.

The release date of Jersey got postponed because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. The movie was supposed to release on December 31, 2021, but will hit the screens on April 14. Jersey is a heartwarming story starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav