Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband. The duo had tied the knot in 2011. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yo Yo Honey Singh has been controversies' favourite child. The singer and rapper is once again swimming in the pool of troubles after his wife Shalini Talwar has filed a case of domestic violence against him. In her complaint she even accused him of cheating and mental trauma.

Amidst such news, a throwback incident has been doing rounds of the internet when she came to Honey Singh's rescue on the reports of Shah Rukh Khan slapping him. Yes, a few years ago the rumours were riff that SRK had slapped Yo Yo Honey Singh in face during their SLAM tour and as a supportive wife Shalini broke her silence in an interview to Zee News.

Back then she had said, "Why would he slap him? These are all imaginary stories. Yeh toh sabko pata hai that Honey really respects Shah Rukh bhai, and bhai also treats Honey like a younger brother. In fact Shah Rukh bhai helped and supported us a lot. Doctors had advised Honey not to travel out of the country for the Slam tour but he had given his word to Shah Rukh Khan, so he went with him."

She further added, "On the tour, Honey was on heavy medication for his BP, and he slipped and fell during the rehearsals and injured his back and head. He was thus forced to come back home. So, Shah Rukh bhai hitting him is just a big rumour.”

Meanwhile, talking about the case filed by Shalini, she in her 118-page complaint, has accused Honey Singh of engaging in extra-marital s*x with various women. She has also provided details of the physical, verbal and emotional abuse that she had allegedly been subjected to by the rapper and his family.

For the unversed, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar got married at a Delhi gurudwara in 2011.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal