New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood’s handsome hunk Fardeen Khan is making all his fans go gaga after his surprise appearance in front of shutterbugs during his visit at director Mukesh Chhabra’s office. Heyy Babyy actor, who has been maintaining a low profile, gave a shock to his fans with his drastic transformation.

Fardeen was seen adorning solid grey t-shirt paired with black jeans and completed his look with his trademark tinted shades, gelled-back hair and a charming smile. By looking at the 46-year-old actor, it seems he has not aged since he was last seen on the silver screen a decade ago.

Talking about his visit at casting-director Mukesh Chhabra’s office it left everyone puzzled and gave rise to rumours about his comeback in Bollywood. As fans were scratching their head ETimes reached out to the director and dug out the information as to what’s cooking between them.

Speaking to ETimes, the Dil Bechara director said that Fardeen is planning a comeback in Bollywood and they are exploring opportunities for his comeback film. "We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good."

Meanwhile, back in 2016, Fardeen hit the headlines when his weight gain pic went viral on social media platforms. Speaking to IANS actor opened up about his body-shaming experience after the pic went viral. He said, "I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don't care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror".

He further added, "Whatever is deserved, is deserved and what's not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don't read much about myself these days".

On the work front, the actor was last seen in film Dulha Mil Gaya (2010) however, he is best known for his film Heyy Babyy, No Entry, Fida among others.

