Akshay Kumar is an actor who never sits idle. The actor juggles between many projects. Currently, Akshay is shooting in London but would soon return to India for completing Ram Setu, here's what we know.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment News: Akshay Kumar has completed five film shoots during the pandemic but now, it seems he is competing with himself. The actor never sits idle and we have several examples. The Bollywood actor is currently juggling more than 2 projects despite the pandemic. Akshay recently released his movie Bell Bottom and now the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming project in London, which also features Rakul Preet in the female lead. According to the latest developments, Akshay will soon return to India and complete the shoot of Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar would return to India in October to complete the shoot of Ram Setu by December this year. Earlier, The actor had begun the shoot of this movie in March 2021 at Ayodhya and was to shoot in Mumbai for the next schedule. But, the second COVID-19 wave affected several members of the crew. The second wave of the virus enforced the filmmakers to cancel the shoot at the time.

After much anticipation and rejecting many states and locations due to the rise in cases of coronavirus. The filmmakers have now decided to shift the shoot to Gujarat. In October this year, most outdoor portions of the movie would be shot in Gujarat.



Helmed by Abhishek Sharma Ram Setu will feature Akshay Kumar in the role of an Archeologist. Apart from Akshay, the movie will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha as female leads.

On the work front, Akshay has completed the shoot for movies that include, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, and Rakshabandhan. Further, he will also be seen in movies such as Bachchan Pandey and Sooryanshi. The two movies are ready to hit the theatres anytime soon.

Posted By: Ashita Singh