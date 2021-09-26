New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's veteran actor Ranjeet who is famous to play the iconic villainous roles onscreen loves to share his experiences. Just like the other actors of his league, this reel-life villain too recalled his old days and spoke about his interesting little BTS stories.

Recently, Ranjeet spoke to ETimes and told a few anecdotes which shocked everyone. Yes, he got candid about the difficult time when his father passed away and he had to resume shooting for his films. He said, "Do you know I flew down to Hyderabad to shoot for a film the day my father passed away? I was like a rock but when he died, I shook like a leaf. Relatives started coming down from all over the country to pay their last respects as he was the eldest in the family, but I took the flight out. I decided to shoot for my portions so that the sets don’t go to waste, and my father, who had never been accused of any wrongdoing in life, didn’t end up being blamed for the failed shoot on his death bed."

The actor further added that he had to film a scene with Sridevi where he had to hit her with a hunter and post doing that he used to cry in his room secretly. "So, I went there, laughed aloud like a villain for the camera, went back to my room and sobbed, hit Sridevi with a hunter, returned to the room wailing; I kept washing my face with chilled soda in between shots so that no one would know," he said.

For the unversed, Ranjeet and late actress, Sridevi have worked in many films together including Waqt Ki Awaz, Ghar Sansar, Naya Kadam, Maqsad and more.

Meanwhile, he has started making quite a few appearances on TV through serials and reality shows. He was seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, Dance Deewane and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal