When Tunisha Sharma Opened Up About Depression, 'Constant Fear' Of Not Being Able To Work

Television star Tunisha Sharma has allegedly ended her life on the set of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday.

The actress reportedly committed suicide in the wake of her separation from her beau and co-star Sheezan Khan. As per multiple reports, Tunisha had a history of depression and anxiety. In the past, she had discussed these issues at length.

In an old interview, she told Bombay Times, "I was suffering from anxiety issues and feeling low even before 'Internet Wala Love' started. I have been working since a young age and lost my father at an early age.

"Then I lost my cousin sister and my grandmother passed away too. I was emotionally broken to take care of myself. There was a constant fear of not being able to work. My schedules turned erratic and I had to consult a doctor. I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression."

Tunisha also revealed that she despised going to work or filming for her TV series. On top of that, she was constantly dealing with the negative comments on social media, so she chose to distance herself from it. She said, "My mother and Kanwar were a big support system during the process."

Tunisha reportedly went into "tremendous depression" following her split with beau Sheezan, which drove her to take drastic measures, as per the police. The filming team rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Later, the Mumbai Police apprehended Sheezan on the charges of abetment to suicide. He will remain in police custody until December 28. His arrest came after Tunisha's mother's alleged that he had mentally harassed her child and must be held answerable for her demise.

Tunisha and Sheezan co-starred in the TV serial Ali Baba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. It is to be noted that the police did not come across any suicide note. The post-mortem report of the actress stated that her death was caused by asphyxiation, which happens due to oxygen deficiency in the body. Further investigation is underway.