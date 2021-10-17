New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Juhi Chawla is one of the most celebrated Bollywood actresses of her league. She debuted alongside Aamir Khan with 1988's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak which didn't only go ahead to become a blockbuster but gained a cult fan following.

Recently, Juhi graced the couch of The Kapil Sharma Show with her contemporaries Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo where she opened up about her initial years in the industry when her film QSQT just got finished. Juhi told that during the promotions of the film she would request the local taxi drivers to put up the posters in their cars. But some of them would refuse and 'shoo' her away since she was a debutant and no one knew her back then.

Sharing the interesting anecdote Juhi said, "I still remember when our movie was going to be released. Nobody knew us. Remember, at that time, it was a common practice for taxis to carry film posters. There was a long line of taxis below our building, so I would go from driver to driver requesting them to put up the posters."

She further added, they (the taxi drivers) would ask, 'Who's he?', and I would say he is the hero, Aamir Khan. They would then point to my image on the poster and ask, 'Who's she?', and I would say, 'This is me.' And they would say, 'No, no', and shoo us away. But some did reply sweetly, allowing us to put up the posters."

Juhi even mentioned that how she and Aamir used to wait outside movie theatres to see people's response to their film. She said, "In those days, it was not like today, when daily collection figures are public knowledge in a day. We would stand outside theatres to see if people were going in to watch the movie or not. And we slowly came to know that people actually like our movie."

Meanwhile, talking about her appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show, the episode will air soon on Sony TV.

