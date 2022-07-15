  • News
When Sushmita Sen Thanked Lalit Modi 11 Years Ago For A 'Blue Tick' On Twitter

Sushmita Sen's tweet thanking Lalit Modi for blue tick on Twitter is doing rounds on the internet amid their relationship announcement.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Fri, 15 Jul 2022 09:41 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: Lalit Modi/Twitter

Lalit Modi's tweet announcing his relationship with former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, created a buzz on the internet. Currently, the two of them are the talk of the town, and several close people to the couple have reacted to the news. Apart from that, various old tweets of Sushmita and Lalit are being spread on the internet, and one of them was when the former Miss Universe thanked Lalit Modi for the blue tick on Twitter.

People online dug up an old tweet of Sushmita Sen that she tweet in the year 2011. In that tweet, Sushmita thanked Lalit Modi for helping her get the elusive and in-demand ‘blue tick mark’ on Twitter.

Take a look here:

Apart from this tweet, people also spotted other tweets and this time it was Lalit Modi's tweet. People online found one cryptic tweet in which Modi asked the former Miss Universe to reply to his SMS.

Take a look here:

Last night, Lalit Modi shared a bunch of pictures where the former Miss Universe can also be seen.

Sharing the post, Lalit wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day," Lalit further added.

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, Sushmita's ex-beau Rohmal Shawl, also reacted to the news. During an interview with Pinkvilla, the musician said, "Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"

For the unversed, Sushmita and Rohman Shawl parted their ways last year. Through an Instagram post, Sushmita announced their break-up in December 2021.

On other hand, Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Sagrani, who died due to cancer in 2018. Lalit and Minal married in October 1991 and had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya.

