New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's favourite couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been happily married for years now. The couple shows respect to each other's religion and has brought up their three kids with the teachings from both religions. However, not even a person at their wedding imagined that their marriage would survive in such a beautiful way.

Recently, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan is doing rounds on the internet in which he has revealed that the superstar pulled off a prank on Gauri's family at their wedding reception. In the throwback interview, Shah Rukh said that in his reception he heard some of Gauri's relatives hushing that she will now convert to Islam and by this, he thought to have some fun.

He said that in the reception he overheard Gauri's family hushing that she would now convert her religion, he thought why not do a prank on her family and exactly at 1.15 in the afternoon, he went to Gauri's room and told her in front of everyone, "Gauri, chalo, burkha pehno. Namaz padhte hai, chalo."

After hearing this, Gauri's family was in utter shock and Shah Rukh went to them and said, "Dekhiye, yeh toh burkhe mein rahegi aaj ke baad. Aaj ke baad yeh ghar se bahar nahi niklegi. Iska naam hum Ayesha kar denge."

He further elaborated and said that everyone should respect the religion but it should not come in the way of love and adding to that he said that Gauri's family loves him more than they love her.

In the past, Gauri had opened up on her interfaith marriage on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. She said that she respects Shah Rukh’s religion but that doesn’t mean that she would convert and become a Muslim.

She further said that she thinks everyone is an individual and should follow their religion. But obviously, there should be no disrespect. "Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion," said Gauri.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma