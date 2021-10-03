New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the news of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being detained and arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has come out, it has sent shockwaves in the entire country. The actor's son was questioned by NCB after they conducted a surprise raid at an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship near Mumbai.

And now, a throwback interview is going viral of Shah Rukh Khan where he is seen talking about his newborn son Aryan Khan. Yes, the interview was taken by Simi Garewal in 1997 when SRK's son Aryan was just born. The show even featured his wife Gauri Khan who spoke about Aryan Khan.

In the interview, Simi Garewal says to Shah Rukh Khan saying, "I'm sure you're going to spoil your son." To which he replies saying, "No, not at all I've just told him when he is three or 4 years old he can run after girls, smoke as much as he wants, he can do drugs, he can have sex, he can womanise."

For the unversed, besides Aryan, the central agency also arrested his friends Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with the alleged rave party. The trio was earlier detained by the NCB for questioning.

"Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast. They will be produced before the court," news agency ANI quoted NCB sources as saying.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal