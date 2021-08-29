Not many know that before superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Armaan was offered the film Deewana. At the last minute, he turned down the film... scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli is in the news after getting arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday in a drug-related case. NCB raided his Mumbai residence on Saturday evening and interrogated him for hours after investigating agency recovered a small portion of banned drugs.

ActorArmaan Kohli has been on the radar for all the wrong reasons for the past few years. He stepped into Bollywood with the film Virodhi in 1992, and after giving several flop films, he made his comeback a decade later with Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. However, this also didn't help in reviving his career. He then made a last try by making his stint at Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss in the seventh season.

However, not many know that before superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Armaan was offered the film Deewana. At the last minute, he turned down the film due to his busy schedule and eventually, the film went to SRK. In 2016 on the show Yaaron Ki Baarat, SRK thanked Armaan and said, " Armaan is responsible for me being a star. He featured on the Deewana poster with late Divya Bharti. I still have that poster. Thank you for making me a star."

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Armaan was asked whether he regrets not doing Deewana, he said, "If we start thinking about the past and what we could've done, our life will be hell. So generally I don't sit and regret. If I lost Deewana, Mr Shah Rukh Khan got Deewana, and he's the superstar of the country. I'm pretty okay with that."

Talking about his life after Bigg Boss, ever since then, he has been hitting headlines in various controversies. First, his ugly breakup with Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukherji, then in 2018, he was arrested by the Excise department for having Alcohol bottles at home, more than the permitter number. The same year he was also in the news after his live-in girlfriend Neeru Randhawa accused him of beating her blue and black.

On the professional front, he was last seen in Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor's film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in an antagonist role.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv