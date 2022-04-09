New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the trailer of Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 dropped, it has left the audience with more curiosity as the trailer looks very engaging. Now, the second trailer of the movie will be out on April 11. The film is inspired by true incidents and revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.

Ajay shared the new poster of the film and wrote in the caption, "Inspired by true incidents, Captain Vikrant Khanna takes us on a turbulent journey with the lives of 150 passengers and crew hanging on a thread. A bombastic face-off ensues between the authorities & him. Will he be declared a saviour or a culprit? Watch #Runway34Trailer2OnApril11".

Earlier, Ajay had shared the trailer of Runway 34 on his Instagram page. In the caption, he wrote, "Verified Every second counts. @adffilms proudly presents the trailer of Runway34. We are ready for take-off."

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt and had an extended cameo role in SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. He impressed everyone with his performance in the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Moreover, he has already started shooting for Drishyam 2 with Shriya Saran.

Apart from the Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Ajey Nagar (better known as Carry Minati), Boman Irani, Aakansha Singh and Angira Dhar. Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, 'Runway 34' is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia. 'Runway 34' is landing on Eid this year.

