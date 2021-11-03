New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan has always been quite open when it comes to talking about her parents' lives. She has not hesitated to speak about their divorce or the fact that her family has split into two. But, this time in a recent interview the actress some shocking yet funny things which she used to think about the mother and father's professions.

Yes, while talking to magazine Harper's Bazaar India, Sara spoke at length that how she used to feel as a child that her father Saif Ali Khan was using bad language in films like Omkara while her mother Amrita Singh is running p*rn sites! Yes, that's true.

The young actress was quoted saying, "All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a p*rn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’.”

Now isn't it funny?

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan's Omkara was released in 2006 when Sara would have been pretty young. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi. Bipasha Basu and more. Meanwhile, Sara's mother Amrita Singh's Kalyug came in 2005 and also had, Emraan Hashmi, Kunal Kemmu and Smiley Suri in the leads.

For those who don't know, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married for 13 years before they decided to go separate ways. The duo have two children together, daughter Sara Ali Khan and a son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While, Ibrahim has featured in a few modelling projects, Sara Ali Khan has made her way into Bollywood. She debuted with Kedarnath in 2018 opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, she was also in news last year for being questioned regarding Bollywood drug probe.

On the film front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming film Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal