When Rashmika Mandanna Spoke About Being 'So Intimidated' By 'Goodbye' Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan | Read

Rashmika Mandanna will be making her debut in the Hindi film industry with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film, ‘Goodbye’. Helmed by Vikas Behl, the movie released theatrically on October 7.

Also starring Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles, the movie is said to be light-hearted family film.

Talking about foraying into the world of Hindi films, Rashmika spoke about how she was initially intimidated by working with the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. In a press conference, the ‘Pushpa’ star said, “The first day I met Bachchan sir, I was so intimidated because of his whole aura. He was so nice. I got to know him so much better as an actor over the shooting period.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika went on to call Amitabh Bachchan the “best teacher of them all,” adding that it took her some time to get used to his ‘magnetic’ personality. The ‘Goodbye’ star added that she is glad about working in her first proper Hindi film with the biggest star of Bollywood.

“The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all.” Rashmika added.

The 26-year-old star added that she has undergone a major transformation after working with Bachchan sir in the film. “I am a sponge, so I absorb my co-star’s talents. The Rashmika from before Goodbye and after Goodbye is entirely different and Bachchan sir plays a huge part in it,” Rashmika added.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up for the shoot to the sequel of her blockbuster film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film also starred Allu Arjun and was a big success at the box-office.

Rashmika will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. The movie will feature Anil Kapoor and has been directed by ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Rashmika will also be seen in Siddharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Yodha’. The movie will also features Raashi Khanna.