Priyanka Chopra spoke about her possible lesbian encounter in a throwback episode of Koffee with Karan in 2014 where she was present with Deepika Padukone. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most famous couples in the tinsel town. However, before Nick, there's no doubt that Priyanka must have had many suiters but do you know she has been hit on by a woman? Yes, it's true! In a 2014 episode of Karan Johar's famous talk show Koffee With Karan, the actress opened up about an incident where a woman approached her.

In one of the show's segments, KJo asked Priyanka, who was present on the Koffee Couch with Deepika that whether she has had a lesbian encounter. To which PeeCee answered saying, "Encounters, I wouldn't know, but I've been propositioned."

Talking about it in detail the 'Sky Is Pink' star said, "It could've been. It was at a nightclub, a few years ago. And this girl, who clearly didn't know that I don't swing that way, was being extremely sweet, and very flattering, and very flirtatious. And I didn't know how to tell her... Because she was somebody I knew."

Well, that's not all, Priyanka told that even Karan knew that woman. Wow! Isn't it interesting? However, she turned her down saying that she has a boyfriend even when she didn't. Speaking about the same PeeCee said, "I just had to be like, 'babe, I kinda have a boyfriend', which I didn't at the time. It could have been... But I prefer boys."

Meanwhile, talking about her marriage, Priyanka Chopra got hitched to her beau Nick Jonas in 2018.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta