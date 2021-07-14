Kareena Kapoor once revealed that it was Shahid who brought everything together to make 'Jab We Met' work- which certainly changed her career like no other film could but 'Tashan' changed her life as she met the man of her dreams, Saif Ali Khan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you are a Kareena Kapoor fan, you would know that her relationship with co-actor Shahid Kapoor was once the talk of the town. Everything related to their lives, even now, makes headlines. You would also know that Kareena and Shahid parted ways after the film Jab We Met- one of the blockbusters of the duo together. The actress was later seen in the film Tashan with Saif Ali Khan, the man with whom she is married now. After so many years, Kareena still remembers how the shooting of these two films changed her entire life.

In an interview given to Film Companion, Kareena once revealed that it was Shahid who brought everything together to make Jab We Met work- which certainly changed her career like no other film could but Tashan changed her life as she met the man of her dreams, Saif Ali Khan.

"…I was shooting for a film called Tashan which was a YRF film and I was giving Jab We Met a kind of treatment that listen, I am working with Yash Raj Films. I am doing a film with Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan. I am playing the main part. I have become size zero, I have lost weight. I am going to wear a bikini and I am going to kill it. That was my vibe on the set of Jab We Met (sic)," Kareena said.

The actress continued “I met Saif (during Tashan). I actually thought that that (Tashan) was going to change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him (sic).”

Kareena also confessed that destiny had its own plans and life took its course as a lot happened between the film Jab We Met and Tashan. She believes the beauty of the film came out as the actors separated their ways.

