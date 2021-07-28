Rang De Basanti's filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra revealed that Daniel Craig was his first choice for the British jailor in film who is seen with Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been 15 years since Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti has released. But the film is as fresh in everyone's mind and has a cult following now. Be it the memorable characters or the solid storyline, the film is a rollercoaster of emotions and manages to hold your attention throughout.

Talking about the film, recently, it was revealed that James Bond actor Daniel Craig auditioned for role of the British jailor who walks freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Yes, Rang De Basanti's filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed in his autobiography, 'The Stranger in the Mirror' that Craig was being considered for the key role in the cult film.

He said, "I remember vividly that one of the people who auditioned for the part of James McKinley, the young jailor who walks Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to be hanged, was none other than current James Bond, Daniel Craig."

He further added, "Daniel Craig was my first choice but he requested if we could allow some time as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond. The rest, as they say, is history."

Meanwhile, talking about the music of the film Mehra wrote that how he had almost finalised Peter Gabriel, one of the founding members of the British rock band Genesis, to work on 'Rang De Basanti', but something inside him said that A R Rahman should be doing it.

"The music of RDB was the soul of the film; the songs AR created became de facto national anthems," he says.

"The Stranger in the Mirror", co-written by marketer-author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and published by Rupa, is peppered with anecdotes from Mehra''s life - from the 'chai-biscuit'-hostel days to the popping of the proverbial champagne.

The book features first person accounts of some of the most prolific names of Indian cinema and the advertising world - Waheeda Rahman, AR Rahman, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan, Divya Dutta and Prahlad Kakar. It has a foreword by A R Rahman and an afterword by Aamir Khan.

With inputs from PTI.

