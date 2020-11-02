New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan posted another video on her Instagram account in which she was seen talking about mental health and privileges. She has been actively trying to de-stigmatise mental health by sharing a series of videos on the photo and video sharing platform.

Earlier, on the mental health day, she posted a video in which she said that she is depressed. In the new video, she is seen trying to answer why she is depressed despite all her privileges. In the 10-minute-long video, Ira talked about her privileges and how she is still depressed.

She shared the video with the caption that reads, "I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than “I don’t know.” It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about (sic)."

She further wrote, "What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all. I still think there’s a small part of me that thinks I’m making all this up, that I have nothing to feel bad about, that I’m not trying hard enough, that maybe I’m over reacting. Old habits die hard. It takes me feeling my worst to make myself believe that it’s bad enough to take seriously. And no matter how many things I have, how nice to me people are because of my dad, how nice to me people are because they love and care about me... if I feel a certain way, a certain not nice way, then how much can rationally trying to explain these things to myself do? Shouldn’t I instead get up and try and fix things? And if I can’t do that for myself? Shouldn’t I ask for help? (sic)." She used hashtags like #mentalhealth #privilege #depression #repression #divorce and #sexualabuse, among others in her post.

Ira also talked about how everyone sees the reason behind her depression is her parents but that actually is not and she explained, "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn't seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents' divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means." She added, "My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce and when people would say 'Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents' divorce, I would be like 'What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn't realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn't scar me. I don't remember most of it but I didn't feel like my parents' divorce is something that could bother me. So that can't be the reason why I am feeling so sad."

She then talked about her experience of sexual abuse. She said, " When I was 14, I was sexually harassed. That was slightly an odd situation as I didn't know what that person was doing and if they knew what they were doing. It wasn't happening every day. So it took me a year to be sure that they knew what they are doing and that is what they are doing. Immediately I wrote my parents an email and got myself out of the situation. Once I was out of the situation, I didn't feel bad anymore. I wasn't scared. I felt like this is not happening to me anymore and it's over. And I moved on. It was not something that has scarred me for life and something that could make me feel bad."

Ira concluded the video and said that she had no reason to be depressed, she tried to find out but she couldn't find any. She couldn't talk to her parents or friends about her feelings as she thought that they have more important things to do and she didn't have any reason for her sadness to give them.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma