New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for her fearless attitude, on Saturday defended her "ashamed to be Hindu" remark and said that Hinduism does not teach her to "harass people of other faiths".

"When I see some hooligans using my God's name while harassing people of other faiths who are peacefully trying to pray, it is an insult to my God and my Hinduism. I am ashamed of such people. I am ashamed as a Hindu, of the crimes they commit in the same of our Gods and our religion," she said in a Tweet.

Earlier on Friday, Swara had expressed her disappointment after several videos went viral on social media in which some Hindu organisations disrupted Friday namaz prayers in Gurugram's sector 12 and sector 47. The Hindu organisations, which reportedly included members of Bajrang dal, also raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

"As a Hindu I’m ashamed," she had tweeted.

As a Hindu I’m ashamed! https://t.co/26OfIqTeHO — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 22, 2021

Following Swara's tweet, several netizens came out in her support. "Religious intolerance is higher than any time. Its high time to understand other religions and accept that we are secular," said a Twitter user.

However, several Twitter users differed from Swara and said that people should practise their religion in their homes. "What are you ashamed of? Religion should be practiced at home, not on roads blocking traffic and inconveniencing others. This does not even happen in UAE - no one blocks roads or traffic," said another user.

Talking about Swara, she recently had alleged that a Twitter and YouTube user is "maligning her image". She also lodged an FIR at Vasant Kunj North Police station in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the IT Act. According to news agency ANI, the case has been registered under 'Section 354D, 509 (Word, gesture or intention to insult any woman) of the RPC and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen