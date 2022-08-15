'When Critics Gang Up...': Vivek Agnihotri Takes A Jibe At Aamir Khan-Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri recently took to social media and reacted to Aamir Khan’s much-talked-about film Laal Singh Chaddha. The director talked about the controversies that have surrounded the film. Aamir Khan’s film has been facing boycott trends on social media. Talking about a similar issue, Vivek said that when his film The Kashmir files was released it faced a similar issue. However, no one from the Bollywood industry came in his support and said a word. A set of people on the internet had called for the boycott of The Kashmir Files for allegedly propagating hatred against the Muslim community.

Several B-town celebs including Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Hrithik Roshan, Ali Fazal, and others expressed their support for the film.

Taking to Twitter, Agnihotri took a jibe at the Bollywood industry and slammed people who ganged up against his film.

“When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood when their shows are taken away by Multiplexes when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood." Vivek was indirectly referring to Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor’s statement in an interview, wherein she requested people to watch the movie as “we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan-starrer was one of the much-talked films. The movie hit the big screen on August 11. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in the pivotal role. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The movie is helmed by Advait Chandan. The film marks Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is unable to manage to do well on the big screen. On Sunday the film earned around Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office.