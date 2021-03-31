Anushka Sharma's throwback video is doing rounds on the internet where she is seen talking about having an arranged marriage and not wanting to work after settling down. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma is successful and happily married to cricketer Virat Kohli. And the actress is all set to make a come back after giving birth to their baby Vamika who was born two months ago. But this was not in her plan a few years ago. Yes, a few years ago the actress didn't want to work after having babies and even preferred an arranged marriage.

No, we aren't making this up, recently, a throwback video of Anushka Sharma has been doing rounds on the internet which is actually an interview with Simi Garewal. The Sui Dhaaga actress was just 23 back then when she asked about her marriage plans. To which Anushka had said, "I don't think my judgement of a guy is very right, right now. At a point, if I feel like I want to settle down and I haven't found love, I would be completely okay with my parents finding me a guy. And I think they will do a damn good job. Better than me for sure."

That's not all, the actress had even said that would choose not to work post marriage and having kids. "Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably would not want to be working."

Watch Anushka Sharma's interview with Simi Garewal here:

Well, little did she know that fate had other plans for her, Anushka married the love of her life Virat Kohli in December 2017 and also she will continue to work post having her baby daughter.

Meanwhile, talking about sharing the glimpse of her little one, the actress keeps her fans updated with Vamika's pictures. Recently, she shared a series of pics for her father's 60th birthday where she also posted a click of her dad posing with her daughter.

Coming back to the interview, what are your thoughts about Anushka's throwback video? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal