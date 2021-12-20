New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan has always managed to grab attention due to celebs candid revelations leading to controversies or triggering a meme fest. However, recently, the filmmaker returned on his couch but with a different name, Koffee Shots with Karan. The first episode of the show aired on September 9, and guests were The Empire's lead cast, namely Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea.

Now, as the makers are gearing up for the second episode, featuring Atrangi Re's lead cast Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, let's go down memory lane and relive candid revelations of celebs, which created a stir on social media. In one such episode, actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut graced the couch and played the games. During one such game 'rapid-fire round' Anil left everyone in shock when Karan asked about one woman he would leave his wife, Sunita for.

Answering this, Anil immediately pointed towards Kangana and took her name. Everyone sitting in the room was taken by surprise and later Karan advised the actress, "I think you should worry."

Well, superstar Anil Kapoor never fails to impress his fans with his amazing sense of humour. He always takes people by surprise and her daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are quite vocal about this side of their father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. He was last seen in the action-thriller Malang and black comedy thriller AK vs AK.

Talking about Karan's upcoming show, Koffee Shots with Karan, it will air its second episode on December 21 on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv