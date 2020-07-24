New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There are just a few hours left for the premiere of Sushant Singh Rajput's starrer Dil Bechara. The film is very special for millions of fans of Sushant because it will be the last time the late actor will light up our screens. Based on John Green's bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars, the Bollywood adaptation will see Sushant and debutante Sanjana Sanghi essaying the role of young cancer survivors who fall for each other.

When and Where to watch Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India on July 24 from 7:30 pm. Apart from India, Dil Bechara will be available on Hotstar for all users in the USA, UK and Canada. As a tribute to the late actor, the makers and streaming platform decided to make the film available for both subscribers and non-subscribers across India at the same time. So, even if you did not have a paid subscription, you can simply watch the film by downloading the Hotstar app.

Earlier on June 22, director Mukesh Chabbra took to Instagram to announce Dil Bechara's premier time. He wrote, "We want to make this even more special for everyone. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole This one for #SushantSinghRajput Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India (sic)."

Later, speaking with news agency IANS, Chabbra said they are premiering Dil Bechara at a specific time because it would give the audience a chance to enjoy it together with their loved ones and family, exactly the way they would do in the theatres. Helmed by director Mukesh Chhabra, the movie also features Swastika Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji and Jaaved Jaaferi.

