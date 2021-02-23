Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became parents again after their second baby boy was born on Feb 21. While the couple is yet to name their little one, read on to know what made Bebo cry during Taimur's name controversy.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have recently welcomed their second little bundle of joy, a baby boy. While the duo are yet to decide a name for their second one, here we are recalling the whole controversy when Saifeena's firstborn, Taimur was named. Many people including a lot of fans criticised the name of the prince as it resembles a ruthless king of history.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif had clarified that the name's meaning is iron and that was the reason for them to choose this name for their kid. But despite that people didn't stop and continued their criticism, things went out of control when Kareena was approached by a famous personality who made a cry because of it. Yes, it's true! Kareena Kapoor Khan in a throwback interview to Barkha Dutt had said, "(A famous personality), on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, said that ‘what’s with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?’ And I was like, It hadn’t even been eight hours since I’d delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don’t care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we’re happy. I’m just gonna go home and go away with this. I don’t want to know anything else, what is trolling, what is happening."

Talking about the new addition to the Kapoor-Khan family, Bebo delivered her second baby boy on Feb 21. Ever since the speculations of his name are being made by the fans. So, guys, what do you think Kareena and Saif will name their new child? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal