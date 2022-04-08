New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Movies and TV shows are a great source of entertainment for people, and thanks to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Amazon miniTV, Hotstar, Zee 5, Jio Cinema, they have made it possible to watch movies and shows just at the comfort of their house. OTT platforms have witnessed a rise in the number of users after the pandemic started. Due to the pandemic, people were not able to visit movie theaters, so OTT platforms came to the rescue. People now prefer chilling in their homes and watching their favourite series of movies sitting on their couch. Since April has started, OTT platforms are filled with new content.

If you are wondering what to watch on OTT platforms, then here we bring you the top 5 shows and movie that either has been released or are yet to be released on Zee 5.

Abhay 3

Release Date: April 8

Streaming on: Zee 5

The series is directed by Ken Ghosh and features unal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Asha Negi, and Rahul Dev in lead roles. The plot of the show revolves around a dedicated cop who sets out to nab a group of dreaded killers.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2

Release Date: April 29

Streaming on: Zee 5

Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 is the sequel to its first season. The series features Anya Singh, Zain Imam, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Niki Walia in lead roles. The first season of the show was about a practical and modern couple who explore other partners after they get separated.

Anantham

Release Date: April 22

Streaming on: Zee 5

The series has been directed by V Priya and has eight episodes. The lead role in the series is played by Prakash Raj, whereas Sampath and John Vijay play the role of other crucial characters.

Gaalivaana

Release Date: April 14

Streaming on: Zee 5

The film is helmed by Sharan Koppisetty. The plot of the film revolves around a couple who were murdered while coming back home. Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sai Kumar, and Chandini Chowdary play lead roles in this murder mystery.

Member Rameshan 9aam Ward

Release Date: April 1

Streaming on: Zee 5

Helmed by Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul, the film features Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Gayathri Ashok in lead roles. The story of the film revolves around unexpected incidents that take place in the life of a young politician.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen