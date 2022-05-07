New Delhi | Jagran Entertaninment Desk: SonyLIV has given tough competition to the other OTT platforms as it has some of the best OTT content ever produced in India. From Rocket Boys to Gullak to Scam 1992, this OTT platform has never failed to impress the audience. SonyLIV has everything for each and every genre for all kinds of audiences. If you want to see something light-hearted, you can see Gullak. Whereas if you want to watch anything in the biographical drama, then you can see Rocket Boys and Scam 1992. Moreover, you can a crime drama like Undekhi. Now, we have made a list of the upcoming movies, TV shows and web series releasing on SonyLIV in May 2022.

Pet Puraan

Pet Puraan revolves around a married couple Aditi and Atul, who are getting pressurised into starting a family. To find their way, they adopt a dog and a cat. But taking care of a pet is not easy as it seems. Pet Puraan stars Pavin Prabhakar, Pratap Sonale and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on SonyLIV from May 6.

Nasir

Directed by Arun Karthick, Nasir is an adaption of the short story A Clerk’s Story by Dilip Kumar, a Tamil writer. The movie stars Valavane Koumarane, Sudha Ranganathan, and Sabari and it is streaming on SonyLIV from May 6.

Puzhu

Directed by Ratheena PT, the movie stars Superstar Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Puzhu is a gripping thriller with a focus on the relationship between a father and son, and the underlying family dynamics and trust issues that follow. The movie is written by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas. Puzhu will stream on SonyLIV from May 13. Earlier, Puzhu was supposed to release in theatres in the first half of 2022. But now, the film will directly stream on SonyLIV in 5 languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

