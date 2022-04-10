New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SonyLIV has surely surprised the audience with its spectacular content. The platform has given us some of the best web series and movies that India has ever produced. When SonyLIV came up with Scam 1992, it was a big surprise for the audience and the critics, and Scam 1992 became one of the most highly rated web series from India. Then, there was no looking back for the platform, and it gave the audience some amazing content like Tabbar, Gullak, Rocket Boys, Undekhi and Maharani. After these great shows, the public has high expectations for the upcoming releases. Here's the list of new shows, movies and web series on SonyLIV.

Gullak 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVF | The Viral Fever (@theviralfever)

Gullak is a story of a middle-class family, living their life in a small town in North India, and depicts the struggles of the middle-class brilliantly. After the success of two seasons, the makers have released the third part of Gullak on Sony Liv. In the third season, the Mishra family returns with new adventures of middle-class life. Starring, Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar, Gullak 3 is streaming on the SonyLIV app.

James

James, starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand is a Kannada action thriller film written and directed by Chethan Kumar. The movie became a huge success at the box office and broke the record for the biggest opening day collections for any Kannada film grossing from around ₹28 crores to ₹32 crores on the first day. The film grossed ₹100 crores within 4 days of release. It revolves around James also called Santhosh Kumar, who works as a manager in a security company and finds himself up against the big bad guys. The movie will stream on SonyLIV from April 14.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu Sundar, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, and Sharwanand, is a Telugu romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Tirumala Kishore. The movie will stream on SonyLIV from April 14.

Antakshri

Antakshri is a thriller film directed by Vipin Das. It showcases the story in which a game that makes you reminisce the good old days of your life, suddenly takes a turn and your life is dependent on that game. The movie will stream on SonyLIV from April 22.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav