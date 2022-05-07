New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon Prime Video has undoubtedly some of the best web series ever made in India. Now, the OTT platform has announced a bunch of new exciting projects with many web series returning with the next season. Moreover, there are some anticipated movies lined up to release on Amazon Prime Video. The audience can't keep calm as Amazon Prime has recently revealed that they will soon stream the next season of Mirzapur, The Family Man, Paatal Lok, Four More Shots Please and many more. It is giving tough competition to other OTT platforms as well. Seems like Amazon Prime Video know what the Indian audience wants. You will soon witness Rohit Shetty's action flick Indian Police Force. Earlier, we saw the courtroom drama Guilty Minds and a feel-good movie like Sharmaji Namkeen. Let's see what Amazon Prime Video has to offer this month.

Modern Love: Mumbai

Modern Love: Mumbai is an anthology which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 13. It is directed by six talented filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 6. The fourth instalment of the franchise stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the pivotal roles.

Panchayat Season 2

One of the most popular Amazon Prime web series Panchayat is back with season 2. The comedy-drama series, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, will star Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta. The series will stream from May 20, 2022.

Man of the Match

Man of the Match is the new Kannada Amazon Prime Video film, streaming from May 5. The comedy-drama is directed by D Satya Prakash and stars Nataraj S Bhat, Vasuki Vaibhav and Dharmanna Kadooru.

Saani Kaayidham

Saani Kaayidham is a Tamil crime drama film, starring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 6.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav