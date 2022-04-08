New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon Prime Video has raised the bar high for other OTT platforms because of its spectacular content. The platform has given the audience some of the best web series and movies India has ever produced. First Amazon Prime Video came up with The Family Man and Mirzapur, which won the hearts of the viewers and made them desperately wait for season 2. The second season of these also met the expectation of the audience. The other web series like Paatal Lok, Inside Edge, Made In Heaven, Panchayat and Breathe impressed the audience as well as the critics. Hit movies like Thappad, Gully Boy and Raazi are also available on this Amazon Prime Video. Now, the audience is excited about upcoming shows and movies on the platform.

Radhe Shyam

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, this film was recently released on Amazon Prime. In the role of Palmist, Prabhas tries to fight his destiny for love.

Sharmaji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor's last film is streaming on Amazon Prime. It also features Paresh Rawal and Juhi Chawla. This feel-good movie will make you laugh at Rishi Ji's antics and be emotional at some of his dialogues.

Moonshot

Starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse, Moonshot is streaming on Amazon Prime. The film is based on a love story that starts when Walt and Sophie literally board a shuttle to space.

All the Old Knives

Two CIA operatives, and former lovers, reunite at idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea to re-examine a mission six years ago in Vienna starring Chris Pine, this romantic thriller will release on Amazon Prime on April 8.

Guilty Minds

Guilty Minds is Amazon Prime Video original series, starring, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Namrata Sheth and Sugandha Garg. Directed by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar, the series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 22, 2022.

Outer Range

It is a story about a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 15, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav