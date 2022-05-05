New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The month of May has finally kicked in and we are already 5 days down. A new month means new content over top OTT platforms. OTT platforms are a constant source of entertainment for people. With the help of OTT platforms, people can binge-watch any of their favourite series and movies just in the comfort of their homes. In order to make your weekend perfect, all you need is a big bowl of popcorn some soft drinks, and an interesting series or film to watch. With that being said, if you are looking for some new content to watch on Netflix, then this article is for you.

With the new month kicking in, the most loved OTT platform Netflix is all set to release some interesting series and films. Check the complete list here:

1. Thar

Release Date: May 06, 2022

Thar is inspired by Western Noir genres and features Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Helmed by Raj Singh chaudhary, the film revolves around Siddharth - played by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who moves to Pushkar for a new job. Later Siddharth explores a journey to avenge his past.

2. The Takedown

Release Date: May 06, 2022

The film is a cop investigation drama, which revolves around the lives of Ousmane and François who have a very different styles and are reunited for a new investigation. The film features Omar Sy,Laurent Lafitte,Izïa Higelin.

3. Savage Beauty

Release Dat: May 12, 2022

The movie revolves around the life of Zinhle, who is a young woman with a tragic past who is determined to take revenge. The film features Rosemary Zimu, Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh, Angela Sithole, Jesse Suntele, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, and Oros Mampofu.

4. Senior Year

Release Date: May 13, 2022

The storyline of the film revolved around a high-school cheerleader, who falls into a 20-year coma. Now she’s 37, newly awake, and ready to live out her high school dream.

5. Stranger Things Season 4

Release Date: May 27, 2022

The much-anticipated and awaited Stranger Things is back with season 4. The show is filled with drama, mystery, sci-fi, and fantasy . The story of season 4 will revolve around Hopper getting back to the United States, Eleven, and the rest of the gang.

