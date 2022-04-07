New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Binge-watching is a source of entertainment for people across the globe, and thanks to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee 5, Jio Cinema, and others that it has made binge-watching possible for people. The curiosity about what will happen next can only be satisfied with the help of OTT platforms as people can watch the next episode just after the previous one. In the last two years, the number of users has significantly gone up on OTT platforms. Now, people complete an entire season of a show just in a day. Every month there are newly released on OTT platforms. Here are a few latest movies, TV shows, and series in April 2022 that you can binge-watch on a weekend or whenever you're off is.

Russian Doll Season 2

Release date: April 20

Streaming on: Netflix

The storyline of the show revolves around Lyonne plays Nadia Vulvokov, she is the game developer who repeatedly dies and relives the same night in an ongoing time loop and tries to solve it. This leads the game developer to encounter Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) in a similar position.

Anatomy of Scandal

Release date: April 15

Streaming on: Netflix

Anatomy of Scandal is a drama, crime, and thriller series. The series revolves around a woman who gets to know that her husband is a powerful politician. The woman also gets to know that her husband cheated on her and is now on trial for rape.

Ultraman Season 2:

Release date: April 14

Streaming on: Netflix

The series falls under the Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, and Superhero genres. It will be shortly available on Netflix.

Dasvi

Release date: April 7

Streaming on : Netflix

The movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The storyline of the film is based on a politician who prepares for his 10th class exams while he is lodged in jail.

Furioza

Release Date: April 6

Streaming on: Netflix

The film features Mateusz Damięcki, Weronika Książkiewicz, Konrad Eleryk in the cast. The storyline of the film revolves around a policewoman who makes an offer to her ex-boyfriend that he can't refuse.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen