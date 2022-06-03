New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: New month means tons of OTT series and films to binge-watch. The OTT platforms are our saviors as they help to binge-watch our favourite shows just in the comfort of our house. One can watch as many episodes as they want to without the tension of time and money. All one needs is a subscription to their favourite OTT platform, and they are good to go. These platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others have gained massive popularity after the pandemic struck. These platforms are a constant source of entertainment for all of us and people can watch their favourire shows as soon as they are released. Apart from the original content several new movie releases are also uploaded on these platforms. Every month these platforms are restocked with different content, and people eagerly wait for their favourite show to hit the platform.

If you also love to binge-watch your favourite series, then don't worry we have got you covered. In this article, we bring you the top 5 series as well as movies to hit the OTT platform Netflix.

Take a look here:

1. Don

Streaming Date: June 10

Sivakarthiekyan's Don will be released on Netflix. The film revolves around a college student who has a volcano of emotions. The film is filled with comedy and conflict. The movie is a youthful action entertainer and will make you laugh.

2. Intimacy

Streaming Date: June 10

The series is filled with drama and mystery. The series revolves around the life of a rising politician whose career is in danger when a surreptitiously recorded video of her s*x life is leaked to the public.

3. Peaky Blinders Season 6

Streaming Date: June 10

It is one of the most loved series on the platform. The story revolves around the family of a gangster in Birmingham, England. These gangs used to keep sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby, who means to move up in the world.

4. CBI 5: The Brain

Streaming Date: June 12

The film is an action and crime thriller. The movie revolves around bucket-killing murders happening in the city and how police failed to investigate the case.

5. She Season 2

Streaming Date: June 17

This is one of the much-anticipated TV shows on the platform. The show falls in the category of crime and drama. Season two stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma and Vishwas Kini again in lead roles.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen