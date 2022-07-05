What's New On Netflix In July 2022: From The Gray Man To Ranveer Vs Wild; Movies, Shows To Watch On Netflix

Netflix has raised the bar high in terms of OTT content and will release some more exciting content this month. With the recent release of Stranger Things, She Season 2 and The Umbrella Academy, the audience's expectations are even higher as the audience loved these shows. Netflix started the OTT trend in India with Sacred Games and has continued to entertain its viewers. Many Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma will also make their OTT debut on Netflix. Take a look at what Netflix has to offer this month.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 has been the most awaited show on Netflix. Volume 2 of season 4 was released on July 1. The finale has two long episodes and surprised everyone with its ending. The Duffer brothers have also announced season 5 of Stranger Things.

The Gray Man

The Gray Man is one of the most expensive films made by Netflix, with a budget of $200 million. It stars Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush and will stream on Netflix from July 15, 2022.

Jaadugar

Jaadugar is written by Biswapati Sarkar and Directed by Sameer Saxena. The movie, starring Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma, will stream on Netflix from July 15, 2022.

Major

Major is streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The movie stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

The show will stream on Netflix from July 8. Ranveer Singh will showcase his adventurous side and will explore the jungle with Bear Grylls in this interactive show.

Masaba Masaba Season 2

Masaba Masaba Season 2 will stream on Netflix from July 29, 2022. It stars the mother-daughter duo, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta, along with Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore.