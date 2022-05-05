New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every month OTT platform brings new content for the user to get better entertainment. Last month movies like Dasvi, 365 Days This Day, Toolsidas Junior and web series like Moon Knight, the Kardashians and more entertained the audience. To add more into that fun, streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Alt Balaji, MX Player, Sony Liv, and Voot among others are piling up some interesting content to release in the month of May. For this month of May 2022, we have curated a list of new, hot, and trending content that OTT is offering. Take a look at the list here:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 - May 5

For Star Trek fans May will be a blast, as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 will release on Voot on May 5. This series is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show will follow the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike.

Thar May 6

Starring Anil Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Thar will release on Netflix. The movie is based on the story of antique dealer Siddharth who resides in Pushkar, Rajasthan and end-up in the investigation after some violence erupts in the state.

Jhund - May 6

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the film is an inspirational real-life story of the Nagpur-based Vijay Barse who founded Slum Soccer, an NGO doing stellar work with slum kids. The movie will release on Zee 5.

The Matrix Resurrections - May 6

The 4th instalment of the popular movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Reeves as Neo, Moss as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the pivotal roles.

The Kashmir Files - May 13

Vivek Agnihotri's blockbuster based on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits will have its digital premiere on May 13 on ZEE5. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Modern Love Mumbai - May 13

Directed by six directors, Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana, this web series will release on Amazon Prime. Modern Love Mumbai is an Indian adaptation of 'Modern Love'.

Posted By: Ashita Singh